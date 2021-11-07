 Skip to main content
Marriage licenses

Marriage licenses for Bloomington-Normal area

Christopher Michael Miller, of Nampa, ID and Brianna Jaclyn Dilorenzo, of Bloomington.

Trevor Jaye Sosamon and Marissa Danielle Jones, both of Saybrook.

Michael Thomas Haas and Lauren Elizabeth Hanss, both of Chicago.

Jason Corey Clemons and Caitlinrose April Gungel, both of Hudson.

Martin Garza and Rachel Marie Bailey, both of Bloomington.

Gabriel Ortiz and Maria Fernanda Vales Zarco, both of Bloomington.

Seth William Castle and Kelsey Lynne Smoot, both of Urbana.

Kyle James Brauman and Alexis Marie Glowacki, both of Normal.

Jeremy Quentin Smith and Sabrina Lynn Mainwaring, both of Normal.

Zachary Mark Thompson, of Normal and Ratasha Noelle Garbes, of Bloomington.

Brandon Anthony Caldwell and Heather Noel Burke, both of Bloomington. 

