Marriage licenses for Bloomington-Normal area

Eric Von Wilhelmim, of Joliet and and Sarah Ashley Stewart, of Hudson.

Allen Michael Forbes and Brittany Nicole Hennessy, both of Elliott.

Jason Dean Blumstein and Alexus Morgan Stahl, both of Normal.

Robert John Steve Terlesky, Jr., and Stone Alexandria Bock, both of Bloomington.

Derek Ryan-James Flaugher and Kaitlyn Nicole Crossen, both of Bloomington.

Gabriel Xochipa Villafranco and Xochitl Ceron, both of Normal.

Harold Wayne Dawson and Tonya Elaine Shepherd, both of Heyworth.

Pistis Dimpengi Baka, of Indianapolis Falls, IN and Jamie Diakaziki Makala, of Bloomington.

Tobias Michael Horner-Brooks and Emily Lynn Raschke, both of Normal.

Jacob Michael Kokotek and Emma Marie Denten, both of Bloomington.

Kevin Ira Laughlin and Jennifer Lynn Anderson, both of Bloomington.

Edward Dan Conway and Ida Louise Haynes, both of Chicago.

David Paul Dillon and Beth Ann Swalles, both of Normal.

Zachary Taylor Boyd Harms and Kimberly Lynn Eskins, both of Chenoa.

Tanner Jay Zeck and Mikayla Lynn Roseboom, both of Mason City.