Marriage licenses

Marriage licenses for Bloomington-Normal area

Lucas Wayne Brooks and Lindsey Marie Ellis, both of Bloomington.

Jay Michael Bersche and Erin Suzanne Scott, both of Bloomington.

Zachary Allen Owens, of Fisher and Taylor Mackenzie Hacker, of Champaign.

Jacob Ross Anglen and Kelsey Ann Bryant, both of Bloomington.

Nathanael David Dunn and Kaylee Jean Lockenour, both of Chicago.

Christopher Henry Zigmant and Krista Elaine Dial, both of Clinton.

Anirudh Gannarapu and Sai Prahitha Arra, both of Bloomington.

Brent Michael Franklin and Elizabeth Ann Floyd, both of Bloomington.

Cristhian David Alvarado and Bianca Leann Gilliam, both of Bloomington.

