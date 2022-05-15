 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marriage licenses

Marriage licenses for Bloomington-Normal area

Rodger Edwin Leinard, of Champaign and Sarah Joann Prater, of Bloomington.

Kyle James Sanders and Cameo Nicole Pritts, both of Bloomington.

Russell Proctor Ritter and Debra Lynn Knudsen, both of LeRoy.

William Thomas Brown and Audrey Jane White, both of Bloomington.

Daniel Max Begolka and Angela Marie Garwood, both of Minier.

Jonathon Thomas Hileman and Ellie Ann Gray, both of Tempe, AZ.

Patrick Pier Smith and Imani Sadie Ann Washington, both of Bloomington.

Brian David Kagel and Lindsey Susanne Skaggs, both of Bloomington.

