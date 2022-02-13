editor's pick Marriage licenses Marriage licenses for Bloomington-Normal area Feb 13, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Moses Caballero and Deja Kay Morgan Torrens, both of Bloomington. Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story What's on your game-day menu? Here's what's cooking in Bloomington-Normal Super Bowl Sunday is the perfect time to soup up your snack game.