Marriage licenses

Marriage licenses for Bloomington-Normal area

Brandon Thomas Blevins and Karen Cristina da Silva Damasceno, both of Lexington.

Mark Richard Plue and Christina Gail Mash, both of LeRoy.

Liam James Fischer and Codi Lynn Booth, both of Springfield.

Derek Michael Ayers and Leah Jane Clark, both of Bloomington.

Derrick Lavel Richards and Victoria Ann Young, both of Bloomington.

Kolton Granby Kimpling, of Streator and Madison Rae Mitchell, of Mahomet.

Corey Michael Riordan and Jessica Rene Dailey, both of Downs.

Michael David Collins and Nicole Danielle Stiles, both of Hudson.

