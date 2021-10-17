Marriage licenses for Bloomington-Normal area

Austin Dale Harris and Abigail Sue Brooks, both of Clinton.

Stephen Hunter Smith and Rebecca Josephine Juhl, both of Bloomington.

Adison Patrick Traurig and Amanda Rosaline Hess, both of Bloomington.

Daniel Ryan Cox and Noelle Renee Barnes, both of Heyworth.

Brendon Edward Glenn and Rachel Anne Soltwedel, both of Warsaw.

Evan Nordstrom Ibsen and Maranda Ruth Richards, both of Bloomington.

Cody Robert Cameron and Kendall Erin Wiist, both of Boca Raton, FL.

Robert Daniel Morr and Heather Kay Mayer, both of Atlanta.

Durell Phillip Baker and Christina Monique Wilson, both of Normal.

Keenan Michael Hawkins and Leahmay Danielle Gillson, both of Washington.

Brayden Conner Nave and Anna Grace Fuller, both of Bloomington.

Gage Harrison Bauman, of Secor and Kaylynn Mae Schlipf, of Gridley.

Evan Joseph Jodlowski, of Atlanta and Molly Rose Kelleher, of Washburn.

Fabrice Bueya Mabiala and Exaucee Lufita Nsukami, both of Normal.

Justin Wayne Boaz and Jessie Elizabeth Rankin, both of Bloomington.

Levi Thomas Boward and Lauren Kristine Sellers, both of Downs.

Jose Gerardo Aguilera-Paredes and Yasmina Maan Al-Shabah, both of Bloomington.

Erica Nichole Ortega and Renee Lynn Vandenbergm, both of Gridley.