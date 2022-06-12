 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marriage licenses

Marriage licenses for Bloomington-Normal area

Antraun Thomas Coe and Rochelle Lea Poe, both of Normal.

William Wayne Caylor and Geraldine Rose Martinez, both of Bloomington.

Noah Timothy Davis and Shelby Christine Cooper, both of Bloomington.

Dustin Noel Koth and Amber Lee-Ann Painter, both of Normal. 

Christian Isaiah Walker and Brianna Nicole Martie, both of Bloomington.

Travis Warren Gettel and Emma Gabrielle Blanchard, both of Bloomington.

Aaron Leif Haning and Charlotte Emily Uteg, both of Morton.

Scott Allen Duvall and Jessica Kay Welch, both of Stanford.

Trevin Dimitrius Gaffney and Sarah Bailey Hurley, both of Bloomington.

Hunter James Gladson, of Roanoke and Darby Lee Leman, both of Eureka. 

Lucas Michael Henderson and Alexandra Wain Barringer, both of Davenport, IA.

David Leeroy Golliday and Brenda Lee Ballance, both of Chenoa.

Dirk Andrew York, of Pekin and Stephanie Evangeline Sexton, of Normal.

Jonathan Todd Ryan, of Hopkins, MI and Renee DorothyMae King, of Monticello.

Kyle Jordan Caho and Alyssa Lynn Mericle, both of Bloomington.

