Marriage licenses for Bloomington-Normal area

Christopher John Witteman and Patricia Yvonne Webb, both of Saint Joseph.

Troy Patrick Kaskavage and Lacey Renee Drews, both of Bloomington.

Brock Matthew Weigelmann and Cassidy Michele Brady, both of Normal.

Jacob Young Perdue and Delaney Ann Thompson, both of Wilkes-Barre, PA.

Cody Alan Ackerson and Alexis Ann Liker, both of Normal.

Andrew Wright Bartolone and Heather Marie Long, both of Bloomington.

Connor Dean Kaeb and Bailey Louise Theesfeld, both of Bloomington.

Andrew John Gruber and Stephanie Lynn Pepin, both of Newman, GA.

Andrew Charles Lawyer and Yesenia Haro Castaneda, both of Bloomington.

Michael David Zande and Emily Elizabeth Stevens, both of Arlington Heights.

Derek Michael Grimm and Margaret Marie Radcliffe, both of St. Louis, MO.

William Wayne Montgomery Jr. and Mikahla Jenea Thornton, both of Decatur.

Bradley John Zelnio and Taylor Ann Pouliot, both of Bloomington.

Nathaniel Lindsey Stokes and Shanarra Shaniece Spillers, both of Normal.

Donald Gene Muzzy Jr. and Kayleigh Renee Heidenreich, both of El Paso.

Wesley Mateo Santander of Encinitas, CA and Quinlan Sofie Calvert, of Clinton.

Stanislav Pak of McLean and Eden Autumn Arzola, of Bloomington.

Michael Eugene Shoop and Angela Dawn Sullivan, both of Lexington.

Tremaine Tyrone Becton and Stephanie Raeann Nunamaker, both of Bloomington.

Alexander Jacob Hoover and Jennifer Aileen Petersen, both of Bloomington.

Andrew Stephen Kubiak and Marlene Jean Purden, both of Bloomington.

Donte Michael Thomas and Crystal Ann James, both of Bloomington.

Christopher Allen Louton and Elizabeth Anne Vock, both of Pekin.

Michael Lance Sloncen Jr. and Lauren Elizabeth Fagerland, both of Erie, CO.