Marriage licenses for Bloomington-Normal area

Chase Wyman Pekar and Madalon Suzanne Wieting, both of Chicago.

Cameron McKeithan Baker and Makenna Grayce Hodge, both of Normal.

Evan Scott Mikos and Emma Grace Shores, both of Lombard.

Rory Alan Nelson and Lexas Olivia Zecchino, both of Newnan, GA.

Benjamin Timothy Struck and Brandy Lynnette Doss, both of Benson.

Brian Paul Mammenga and Emily Rebecca Wishall, both of Heyworth.

Eric Steven Wissmiller and Miriah Jo Sanders, both of Cooksville.

Michael Joseph Poletti and Mary Daly Mardis, both of Mesa, AZ.

Justin Demetrius McSwain and Yajaira Leticia Cornejo, both of Bloomington.

Zane David Carlson, of Monmouth and Ashleigh Jacquilynn Brown, of Little York.

Brian Patrick Edwards and Cassandra Jane Crook, both of Normal.

Michael Alan Fowler and Chrystal Sue Murrell, both of Bloomington.

Michael James Novacel and Brianna Marie Hesse, both of Bloomington.

Ryan Nicholas Beier and Nicole Elizabeth Murphy, both of Bloomington.

Daniel Luis Campos and Jennifer Nicole Leach, both of LeRoy.