 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

editor's pick
Marriage licenses

Marriage licenses for Bloomington-Normal area

Austin Leroy Davis and Shyanne Janae Martin, both of Atlanta.

Michael Scott Dotson, of LeRoy and Dawn Alyce Summers, of Normal. 

Michael Lee Terry Jr., of Chenoa and Kodee Rae Leadingham, of Chatsworth.

Connor James Higgins and Kelly Elisabeth Arends, both of Virginia Beach, VA.

Colton John Sandoval and Lauren Annette Mathewson, both of Normal. 

Troy Albert Dambold and Kayleen June Peifer, both of Gridley.

Jared Michael Cook and Amanda McDonald Blair, both of Loxley, AL.

Drew Raymond Patrick Hoselton and Kaitlyn Elizabeth Metcalf, both of Chenoa.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News