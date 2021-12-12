Marriage licenses for Bloomington-Normal area

Steven James Rinehart and Yolis Maudi Fonseca Altamar, both of Normal.

Jonathan Isai Mendoza-Bautista and Heather Lynn Ranta, both of Anchor.

David Russell Butler and Catherine Annette Sullivan, both of Bloomington.

Arash Hosseinzadeh and Maryam Farhang, both of Normal.

Baha Yousef Ali Elatawneh and Jude Maher Zahran, both of Normal.

Sanketh Venkatesh Prasad and Snehal Sudhir Aglawe, both of Bloomington.

Kevin Michael Burke and Ivy Osalla Buenaventura, both of Bloomington.

Joshua Wade Miller and Kelli Elizabeth Bell, both of Chenoa.

Matthew Johnson Jesse Craig and Kailey Anne Harvey, both of Bloomington.