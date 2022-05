Tari Renner and Melinda Diane Sparks, both of Bloomington.

Vandele Steven Young, Jr. and Megan Lee Bisaillon, both of Champaign.

Matthew Allen Philby Trapp and Kelsey Victoria Holliday, both of Normal.

Daniel Nathan Hartwig and Kristen Alexandra Satchwell, both of Heyworth.

Guy Matthew Johnson and Krysta Leigh Strickler, both of Bloomington.

Matthew Allen Moore and Ella Denise Gauvin, both of Bloomington.

Shane Michael Sexton and Allyssa Lea Collao Morris, both of Normal.