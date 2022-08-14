 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

editor's pick
Marriage licenses

Marriage licenses for Bloomington-Normal area

Tyler James Allen Orick and Melanie Joyce Harper, both of Naples, FL.

Tyler Jonathan Williams and Themis Abarca, both of Bloomington.

Jason Allan Naffziger and Ashley Nicole Petrinec, both of Normal.

Wesley Martin Trunk, of Normal and Kelsey Marina Cushing, of Bloomington.

Caleb Bradley Poindexter, of LeRoy and Jorri Maree Sandage, of Bloomington.

Joel Michael Backs and Kelsie Michele Sill, both of Bloomington.

Tristan Green Smith and Lauren Rae Huff, both of Bloomington.

Andrew Wulf Turner and Abigail Amelia Andjelic, both of Normal.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News