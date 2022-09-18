 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marriage licenses

Marriage licenses for Bloomington-Normal area

Joseph leo Wood and Ginger Lynn Stiles, both of Downs.

Marcus Lemont Johnson, of Normal and Kristina Linette Klaus, of Bloomington.

Daniel Charles Frederick Ferrell and Jenna Marie Donald, both of Bloomington.

Nicholas Martin Rynerson and Treasure Noel Tatum, both of Lexington.

Ankit Rajesh Tiwari, of Canton, MI and Monica R. Patel, of Bloomington.

Mitch Evan Hinrichsen, of Goodfield and Bethany Joy Eddington, of Bloomington.

Shawn Carter Ankenbrandt and Aubree Nicole Hart, both of Champaign.

Stephen Wiley Mitchell and Allison Renee Oswald, both of Clinton. 

Clint Elgin Pfanz and Kate Lauren Perry, both of Danvers.

Jordan Paul Stahla and Molly Rebecca McCready, both of Aurora, CO. 

