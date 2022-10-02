Marriage licenses for Bloomington-Normal area

Alexander William Rappe and Alyssa Jeanne Osterbuhr, both of Bloomington.

Jenna Elizbeth Bluemlein and Charlotte Elizabeth Hurst, both of Springfield, OH.

Ryan Jeffrey Wilson and Jennifer Nicole Wackt, both of Bloomington.

George Gabriel Khoury and Ellen Elizabeth Walters, both of Chicago.

Martin Vitek and Cassidy Ann Wilson, both of Bloomington.

Dalton Marshall Campbell and Jessica Lynn Lfft, both of Chenoa.

Brian Herman Doriott, Jr. and Josephine Elizabeth Young, both of Bartlett.

Jason Michael Rule and Molly Ranae Rickelman, both of Bloomington.

Kage Michael Spaulding and Lauren Louise Nolan, both of Heyworth.

Adam Morgan Hanson and Grace Patricia Lawler, both of Normal.

Naveen Kumar Doddi and Jayachithra Jayapal, both of Bloomington.

Justin Kenneth Schauer and Brieaunna Krishel Stewart, both of Metamora.

Oscar David Magana and Ashley Luray Schwendy, both of Heyworth.

Christopher Alexander Ashmus and Rebecca Christine Merlino, both of Flanagan.

Elliot Parker Lusk and Theresa Lynne Tracy, both of Normal.

Norman Calvin Walker and Kelly Diane Able, both of Bloomington.

Jonathan Benjamin Vanderlaaan and Courtney Nicole Harp, both of Mesa, AZ.