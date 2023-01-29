 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marriage licenses

Marriage licenses for Bloomington-Normal area

Joshua Alan Bozarth and Brianna Rene Phelps, both of Bloomington.

Hemanth Kumar Koyalakonda and Mounika Appalashetty, both of Bloomington.

Nathan C. Oakley, of Dana and Megan Kathleen Hollowell, of LeRoy.

Kevin Duane Bradley and Sharolyn Renee Douglas, both of Normal.

Andres Hernandez, Jr. and Kallista Rachelle Beasley, both of Bloomington.

Richard Dean Shelton and Dianne Myrene Flotkoetter, both of Bloomington.

Matthew Thomas James and Madison Hillary Wallace, both of Normal. 

Daniel Jovon Shelby and Desiree Ann Robertson, both of Ellsworth.

