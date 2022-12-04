 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marriage licenses

Marriage licenses for Bloomington-Normal area

Michael Ryan Kiedaisch and Taylor Marie Zitkus, both of Bloomington.

Ian Charles Dierks and Jamie Laura Biancalana, both of Bloomington.

Tori Jo Butler, of Decatur and Kristin Julia Brzycki, of Mt. Zion.

Zachary Dean Blan and Allison Renee Gordy, both of Heyworth.

Dustin Lyle Ahrends and Rachelle Margaret Toms, both of Bloomington.

Ryan Michael Cook and Nathalie Ngalula Kalengayi, both of Minier.

Colton Michael Steidinger and Alexis Briana Lovell, both of Normal.

Zachary Albert Thomas Stephens and Allison Suzanne Miner, both of Argenta.

Andres Michael Ibarra and Alexandrea Elisabeth Harvey, both of Bloomington.

Logan James Steffey, of Tremont and Emily Ann Lane, of Morton.

