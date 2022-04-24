 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marriage licenses

Marriage licenses for Bloomington-Normal area

William Charles Parli and Cynthia Sue Huchel, both of Carlock.

Kyle Anthony Ridgeway and Ansley Nichole Hicks, both of Gridley.

Noah James Legenski and Carly Elizabeth Haynes, both of Phoenix, AZ.

Chad Edmund Buckley, of Normal and Marleah Kay McKinney, of Maroa.

Joseph William Mundy and Arcelia Jensen, both of Pontiac.

Arnold Eugene Murrell and Susan Diane Campbell, both of Normal.

Chekhouna Serigne Touba Thiam and Joy Irene Brown, both of Bloomington.

Travis Ryan Potter and Jasha Athea Blanco Moreno Messer, both of Bloomington.

