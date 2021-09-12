Marriage licenses for Bloomington-Normal area

Matthew Roy Swearingen and Jaci Nicole Forsythe, both of Hanna City.

Elisha Lamar Kinzie and Brianna Marie Sigler, both of Bloomington.

Larry Alan Knuth, of Bloomington, and Bonnie Lee Beal, of Bradenton, Florida.

Krystal Shavonne Guyton and Melissa Cathleen Adams, both of Bloomington.

Joseph Scott Hillertz and Abigail Rachel Hanneman, both of Bloomington.

Brenk Malik Bynum and Dana Marie Jokerst, both of Dallas, Texas.

Joel Daniel Gebhardt and Kristen Lynnette Buhrmann, both of Bloomington.

Isaac Charles Hill and Kami Renee Johnson, both of Bloomington.

Justin William Feulner and Kristina Marie Feddersen, both of Normal.

Andrew Alan McDowell and Kelsey Marie Leake, both of Bloomington.

Connor Lee Rodier and Sara Jo Coon, both of LeRoy.

Ryan Patrick Windle and Corey Sev Owens, both of Towanda.

Stephen Edward Brooks and Shelby Marie Magnuson, both of Chicago.

Skyler James Porter and Jessica Therese Ballengee, both of Bloomington.

Dustin James Peterson and Elizabeth Marie Thomas, both of Bloomington.

David Michael Daly and Tara Kathryn Clemens, both of Arvada, Colorado.

Austin Lee Steward and Marisa Bailee Marie Fender, both of Bloomington.

Chris Charles Meece and Barbara Marie Dahl, both of Bloomington.

Colin Lewis Rogers, of Bloomington, and Joan Elizabeth Bush, of Normal.

Jameson Michael Mundy and Kaitlyn Marie Johnson, both of Creve Coeur.

Bobby Quatais Williams and Marcy Lynette Nelson, both of Bloomington.

Shreyas Mohan and Harshini Kumar, both of Normal.