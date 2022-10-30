Marriage licenses for Bloomington-Normal area

Alec Edwin Schwerman and Ashley Nicole Backowski, both of Mount Pulaski.

Austen Kyle Buehler and Jessica Marie Fuson, both of Normal.

Brian Mitchell Martin, of Ajax, ON and Casey Lee Smith, of Tuscaloosa, AL.

Steven John Baxter and Maria Cynthia Vazquez, both of Chenoa.

Jordan Kenneth Verhulst and Kaitlyn Renee Sheley, both of Normal.

Tyler Welsey Smith and Nicole Marie Puglisi, both of Normal.

Stephen Michael Brennan and Natalie Irene Laken, both of Bloomington.

Cole Robert Griffin and Kathryn Ann Schultz, both of Bloomington.

Christopher Dujuan Pettigrew and Restina Renee Tripp, both of Bloomington.

Todd Eugene Musick and Gail Marie Collins, both of Bloomington.

Andrew Lee Goodell and Kyra Lyn Pineda Austria, both of Peoria.

Tracy Allen Wiser and Jessica May Marie Eller, both of Bloomington.

Mitchell Joseph Randazzo and Lauren Elizabeth Hindman, both of Hudson.

Treyton Michael McCormick and Deborah Ashley Bargmann, both of Heyworth.