Marriage licenses

Marriage licenses for Bloomington-Normal area

Earl Inan Elenbaas and Donna Marie Jackson, both of Bloomington.

Christopher Dominique Reme and Sara Delnora Munster, both of Champaign.

Jacob Michael Fuson and Milynda Mae Miller, both of Normal.

Michail Timurovich Razzakov and Ema Natali Cisneros, both of Bloomington.

Tara Lanell Lawrence and Candice Daphne Ross, both of Normal.

Dakota Rae McDaniels and Britni Marie Williams, both of Bloomington.

Hayden Lee Kaufman, of Clinton and Bethany Nicole Davies, of Pontiac.

Mackenzie Sue Barrow, of Greenview and Haley Louise Gibson, of Bloomington.

Matthew Buck Roux and Samantha Lee Sholtis, both of Normal.

