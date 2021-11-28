 Skip to main content
Marriage licenses

Marriage licenses for Bloomington-Normal area

Andrew Terrance Tobin and Lydia Marie Wilson, both of Normal.

Cengiz Karasen and Lauren Ashlie Schaefer, both of Bloomington.

Eric Nunn Daniels and Delores Ann Goodlow, both of Bloomington.

Garrett Michael Stockum and Gina Marie Hoffman, both of Minier.

Joshua Andrew Lercel and Kaitlyn Michelle Emmerson, both of Bloomington.

Joe Alan Kilgus and Kimberly Ann McGough, both of Bloomington.

Adam O'Niel Klante and Kori Maryjane Sternik, both of Livonia, MI.

Maxwell Hugh Osnowitz and Daniela Elizabeth Campbell, both of Chicago.

