Reginald Brewer and Christia Danetta Swearingen, both of Bloomington.

Tanner Stephen Stockton and Kortney Marie Bagby, both of El Paso.

Austin Tyler Thacker and Lauren Anne Cornwell, both of Peoria.

Surender Singh Multani and Kamlesh Kaur, both of Bloomington.

Jeremy David Brebner, of Sydney, Australia and Kaylee Kathleen Halliday, of Danvers.

Joshua Craig Tonge and Jessica Ann Wallis, both of Bloomington.