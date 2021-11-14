 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Mardis-Poletti

Mardis-Poletti

BLOOMINGTON — Mary Mardis and Michael Poletti, of Mesa, Arizona were married on Oct. 16, 2021 at the Historic St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Bloomington. 

The bride's parents are Andy and Lucy Mardis of Bloomington. The groom's parents are Phil and Mary Poletti of Kenosha, WI.

The bride's attendants were Abbie Fieder, Matron of Honor; and Emily Nash and Laura Bauke were bridesmaids. The groom's attendants were Cooper Woolson, Best Man; and Chance Edwards and Matt Bauke were groomsmen. 

The wedding reception took place at the Crestwicke Country Club in Bloomington. The couple honeymooned in Cancun, Mexico. 

The bride is an Event Operations Manager for The Destination Manager. The groom is a Director of National Accounts for R3 Redistribution.

The couple currently resides in Mesa, AZ. Mary was born and raised in Bloomington and her family still resides here. 

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

106th birthday for Jeanette Hayslip

106th birthday for Jeanette Hayslip

BLOOMINGTON — Jeanette Hayslip of Bloomington will celebrate her 106th birthday with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 14 Heartland Drive, R…

50th for Everett, Marsha Roe

50th for Everett, Marsha Roe

PONTIAC — Everett and Marsha Roe of Pontiac will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a trip planned for a later date.

Suarez-Sams

Suarez-Sams

BLOOMINGTON — Lady Suarez and Brett Sams of Bloomington were married at 4 p.m. on Aug. 28, 2021 at Ewing Manor in Bloomington.

90th Birthday for Helen Guth

90th Birthday for Helen Guth

NORMAL — Helen Guth of Normal will celebrate her 90th birthday with a family dinner at The Ozark House Restaurant. Cards may be sent to 1009 B…

New Names

Laken Wilder Waldschmidt — 6-pound, 8-ounce son of Joe and Michelle Waldschmidt of Hudson, born Oct. 22, 2021. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News