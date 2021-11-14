Mardis-Poletti

BLOOMINGTON — Mary Mardis and Michael Poletti, of Mesa, Arizona were married on Oct. 16, 2021 at the Historic St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Bloomington.

The bride's parents are Andy and Lucy Mardis of Bloomington. The groom's parents are Phil and Mary Poletti of Kenosha, WI.

The bride's attendants were Abbie Fieder, Matron of Honor; and Emily Nash and Laura Bauke were bridesmaids. The groom's attendants were Cooper Woolson, Best Man; and Chance Edwards and Matt Bauke were groomsmen.

The wedding reception took place at the Crestwicke Country Club in Bloomington. The couple honeymooned in Cancun, Mexico.

The bride is an Event Operations Manager for The Destination Manager. The groom is a Director of National Accounts for R3 Redistribution.

The couple currently resides in Mesa, AZ. Mary was born and raised in Bloomington and her family still resides here.