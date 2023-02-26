Tommy Lee Davis, of Normal and Teshana Toyia Fulwiley, of Bloomington.
Gary James Donohue and Patricia Anne Spencer, both of Bloomington.
TJ Tobin and Jodi Lynn Loveless, both of Bloomington.
Amit Kumar, of Cleveland Heights, OH and Richa Chaurasia, of Bloomington.
Bianca Inez Garcia, of Bloomington and Brianna Marie Maebane-Blackwell, of Normal.
