Francis Edward Giamette II and Brittany Cierra Mortimer, both of Bloomington.

Daniel Patrick Phillips, of Normal and Cassondra Lynette Valadez, of Bloomington.

Md Tahmid Rashid and Marzia Khan Turna, both of Bloomington.

Michael Robert Bieterman, of Bloomington and Caelyn Sue Steffens, of Normal.

Tiffanae Jamese Perkins, of Bloomington and Ashlee Nicole Cole, of Fayetteville, NC.

Jeffry Scott Watson, Jr., and Emily Ruth Hudomiet, both of Carlock.

Cherno S. Jallow and Fatoumatta Jallow, both of Bloomington.

Brent Thomas Holt and Kylee Rhiannon Koons, both of Wapella.

Riyad Jamal Askar and Norma Yanett Garcia, both of Normal.