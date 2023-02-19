Derek Ryan Long, of Normal and Annette Ruth Myers, of Minier.
Corey Alan Taft and Stephanie Elizabeth Walston, both of Lincoln.
Imonikhe John Peter and Christina Nicole Erving, both of Bloomington.
Jacob Alan Marshall and Gabriella Alicia Bozquez, both of Bloomington.
Matthew Michael Clark and Amelia Jean Adkisson, both of Stanford.
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Olivia Jacobs
Newsroom Assistant
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today