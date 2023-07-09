Nicole Ellen Larkin and Kimberly Laverne McCord, both of Joliet

Joseph Vargas and Louise Miklovic Hyneman, both of Decatur

Tyler James Pfaff of Cornell and Brooklyn Nicole Giertz of Marseilles

Jerry De Jesus Galeana of Bloomington and Adelia Jasmine Murillo of Chicago

Jonas Evan Hageman and Faith Airianna Slezak, both of Peoria

Jonathan Herrera and Shannon Rosemary Lyons, both of Normal

Nicholas Lee Gilhaus and Maggie Leigh Peters, both of Whitestown, Indiana

Brian James Stenger and Shelbie Grace Bruer, both of Normal

Tucker Frederick Rugaard and Carley Taylor Hundman, both of Tempe, Arizona

Ighator Bruno Idugboe and Monifah Denise Parrish, both of Bloomington

Andrew Edward Steadman and Kyla Jean Garibaldi, both of Encino, California

Alex William Rappe and Rylee Rene Wildt, both of Chatham

Donald Franklin Connelly III and Kerigan Mackenzie Wood, both of Bloomington

Thrilok Reddy Muli and Manasa Vengalam, both of Bloomington

Janssen Kendall Lord and Mackenzie Marie Cooper, both of Bloomington

Jason Scott Killian and Carla Murillo, both of Bloomington

Amiri Karem Buchanan and Kayla Renee Hollins, both of Normal

Thomas Fletcher Yount and Amy Lynn Lund, both of Normal

Reece Kellen Tennison of Kappa and Ella Joy Wallgren of Normal

Joseph Brian Fowler and Leslie Eileen McCraw, both of Normal

Scott Bradley Walk and Sarah Elizabeth Spotts, both of Normal

