Nicole Ellen Larkin and Kimberly Laverne McCord, both of Joliet
Joseph Vargas and Louise Miklovic Hyneman, both of Decatur
Tyler James Pfaff of Cornell and Brooklyn Nicole Giertz of Marseilles
Jerry De Jesus Galeana of Bloomington and Adelia Jasmine Murillo of Chicago
Jonas Evan Hageman and Faith Airianna Slezak, both of Peoria
Jonathan Herrera and Shannon Rosemary Lyons, both of Normal
Nicholas Lee Gilhaus and Maggie Leigh Peters, both of Whitestown, Indiana
Brian James Stenger and Shelbie Grace Bruer, both of Normal
Tucker Frederick Rugaard and Carley Taylor Hundman, both of Tempe, Arizona
Ighator Bruno Idugboe and Monifah Denise Parrish, both of Bloomington
Andrew Edward Steadman and Kyla Jean Garibaldi, both of Encino, California
Alex William Rappe and Rylee Rene Wildt, both of Chatham
Donald Franklin Connelly III and Kerigan Mackenzie Wood, both of Bloomington
Thrilok Reddy Muli and Manasa Vengalam, both of Bloomington
Janssen Kendall Lord and Mackenzie Marie Cooper, both of Bloomington
Jason Scott Killian and Carla Murillo, both of Bloomington
Amiri Karem Buchanan and Kayla Renee Hollins, both of Normal
Thomas Fletcher Yount and Amy Lynn Lund, both of Normal
Reece Kellen Tennison of Kappa and Ella Joy Wallgren of Normal
Joseph Brian Fowler and Leslie Eileen McCraw, both of Normal
Scott Bradley Walk and Sarah Elizabeth Spotts, both of Normal
Tips on saving money for outdoor weddings
Try nontraditional venues (or free public options)
Don’t schedule the wedding on a Saturday
Book somewhere with on-site catering
Choose a location with bathrooms on-site
Hold the ceremony and reception in the same place
Make sure the reception is on level ground
Ensure reliable power sources are nearby
Bring your own liquor
Crowdsource chairs, tents, and more
Plan as far ahead as possible
