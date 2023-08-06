Daniel Thomas Miller and Monica Erin Merkle, both of Cissna Park.

Mason John Marquis and Natalee Eileen Knight, both of Lexington.

Lovell Jovon Brown, of Bloomington and Andrea Shakira Lewis, of Normal.

Caleb David Augspurger, of Normal and Elizabeth Ann Imhoff, of Roanoke.

Jacob Allen Miller, of Queen Creek, AZ and Kaitlyn Grace Hanson, of Hudson.

Brandon Lee Denney and Tyrena Elizabeth Lovin, both of East Peoria.

Blake William Giles and Victoria Anne-Marie Waddell, both of Mahomet.

Joseph Anthony Way and Brenna Christine Bortell, both of Bloomington.

Matthew Joseph Blaney, of Bloomington and Marissa Anne Castleman, of Normal.

Charles William Painter, Jr., and Leah Beth Denney, both of Bloomington.