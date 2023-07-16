Jeffrey Justin Fellers and Nicole Melissa Dunning, both of Yorkville.

James Raymond Shields and Dorthy Louise Stanley, both of Armington.

Sean Francis O'Neill and Joleen Renee Smith, both of Morton.

Jackson Thomas Ward and Rachel Lauren Miller, both of Bloomington.

Kregg Allen Ummel, of Lexington and Shannon Dee Wilcox, of Goodfield.

Nghia Trong Nguyen and Nga Thanh Tran, both of Normal.

George Michael Lori and Mary Elizabeth Stevenson, both of Bloomington.

Michelle Ann Blair and Jennifer Marie Lewis, both of Bloomington.

Sean Robert Robinson and Ronna Meree Phares, both of Normal.

Timothy Deshawne Ware and Victoria Lyn Walden, both of Normal.

William Roland Neumann, of Normal and Kara Corinne Brand, of Bloomington.

Vince Lowell William Baldassari and Grace Elizabeth McCullers, both of Normal.