Ferguson-Nieukirk

NORMAL — Alison Kathleen Ferguson, of Normal and Timothy Ross Nieukirk, of Washington are engaged.

The wedding is set for Dec. 17, 2022 at the Historic St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Bloomington. 

The bride's parents are JoAnn (Kevin) Lower, of Pontiac and Howard Ferguson, of Appleton, WI.

The groom's parents are Robert and Linda Nieukirk, of Washington. 

The bride graduated from Pontiac Township High School in 2006, from Capri College of Cosmetology Dubuque, IA in 2007 and Heartland Community College with an Associate of Arts in 2020. She is currently employed by Carle BroMenn Medial Center.

The groom graduated from Washington Community high school in 200 and Illinois State University with a Bachelor of Science in Safety 2012. He is currently employed by Allied Power.

