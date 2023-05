99th for Lawrence Layten

BLOOMINGTON — Lawrence Layten of Bloomington will celebrated his 99th birthday with a card shower.

Cards can still be sent to 2025 E. Lincoln St. Apt. 3322, Bloomington, IL 61701.

Lawrence was born on May 2, 1924, in Minier, IL. He married Marilyn Roberts on Jan. 25, 1947. She passed away in 2017.

He is the father of Dale (Karen) Layten of Bloomington.

He enjoys playing pool.