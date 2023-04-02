98th birthday for William Joseph Weber

NORMAL — William Joseph Weber of Normal will celebrate his 98th birthday.

Cards may be sent to 1414B Tamarack Trail in Normal.

William was born on April 5, 1925 in Bloomington. He married Jeannine Elbert Weber on March 7, 1929.

William and Jeannine are the parents of Gary (Susan) Weber; David (Barb) Weber; Sherry (Spencer) Wiley; Nancy (Tom) Leake; Denny (Cheryl) Weber; Ann (Dave) Leake; and Theresa (Paul) Weber. They have 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

William enjoys walking, watching Cubs baseball and being a food critic.

He is smart, funny, caring and always thankful for what God gave him. To quote Dad, "I've been lucky to have a good life, everything worked out better than I could imagine."