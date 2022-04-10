 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
97th birthday for William 'Bill' Weber

William 'Bill' Weber

NORMAL — William "Bill" Weber of Normal celebrated his 97th birthday on April 5, 2022. Please help celebrate his milestone with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 1414 B Tamarack Trail, Normal, IL 61761.

Bill is a spry young man who was born on April 5, 1925 in Bloomington. He married Verna Jeannine (Elbert) Weber on June 9, 1948. They are the parents of Gary (Susie) Weber, David (Barbara) Weber, Sherry (Spencer) Wiley, Nancy (Thomas) Leake, Dennis (Cheryl) Weber, Ann (David) Leake and Theresa (Paul) Weber. They also have 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Bill is a retired farmer.

Bill enjoys reading, Sudoku, walking, visiting with his family, friends and walking around his neighborhood visiting with neighbors. Bill has made a powerful impact and enriched the lives of everyone who has been lucky enough to cross paths with or know him. 

