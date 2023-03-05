BLOOMINGTON — Melba Jeanette Bendschneider Alsman of Bloomington will celebrate her 97th birthday with a card shower.

Cards may be sent to 1601 S. Madison St., Bloomington, IL 61701. Cards will be collected and presented to Melba.

Melba was born on March 11, 1926 in Bloomington. She married Dean A. Alsman on July 1, 1952. He passed away on Nov. 16, 1982.

Melba is the 10th of 11 children. Surviving is her sister, Neoma Theis, 98, residing in Frederick, MD.

Melba is the mother of Jon (Karen) Alsman, Cropsey; Jeanne Trimble, Bloomington; Julie (Keith) Berta, Henderson, NV; and Susan (Alan) Bruehl, Bloomington. She has 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

She was a junior underwriter at State Farm before retiring to raise her family. She enjoys cooking, reading her daily devotions, keeping up with current events, and spending time with family and friend.

She is also a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church, enjoy attending church and staying connected to Women's Missionary League and Ladies Aid Society.