96th birthday for Melba Jeanette Bendschneider Alsman

BLOOMINGTON — Melba Jeanette Bendschneider Alsman of Bloomington will celebrate her 96th birthday with a card shower. Please send cards to 1601 S. Madison St., Bloomington. Cards will be collected and presented to Melba.

Melba was born on March 11, 1926 in Bloomington. She married Dean A. Alsman on July 1, 1952. He passed away on Nov. 16, 1982.

Melba is the tenth of 11 children. Surviving is her sister Neoma Theis, age 97, of Frederick, MD.

Melba is the mother of Jon (Karen) Alsman, Cropsey; Jeanne Trimble, Bloomington; Julie (Keith) Berta, Henderson, NV; Susan (Alan) Bruehl, Bloomington. She also has 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Melba was a Junior Underwriter at State Farm before retiring to raise her family. She enjoys reading, cooking and spending time with family and friends. She is also a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She enjoys reading the Bible, daily devotions and staying connected to Women's Missionary League and Ladies Aid Society.