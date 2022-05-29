 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

95th birthday for Rosemary King

Rosemary King

BLOOMINGTON — Rosemary King of Bloomington will celebrate her 95th birthday with her family on Saturday, June 4. Cards may be sent to Carriage Crossing, 1402 Leslie Drive, Bloomington 61704.

Rosemary was born on June 4, 1937 in Bloomington. She married Allan King on September 28, 1946. He passed away on January 11, 1992.

After Rosemary married Allan, they moved onto the family farm where she lived for 73 years.

Rosemary is the mother of Bob (Vicki) King, Towanda; Mary (Morrie) Sweeney, Bloomington; Ann (Gene, deceased) Harvey, Bloomington; Dave (Julie) King, Bloomington; John (Domine) King, Normal; and Steve (Laurel) King, Phoenix, AZ. She also has 17 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.

Rosemary enjoys knitting, playing cards and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also a member of St. Patrick Church of Merna.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

50th for Tim and Joelyn Kelly

50th for Tim and Joelyn Kelly

NORMAL — Tim and Joelyn Kelly of Normal will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a celebration with family and friends on May 22. 

90th birthday for Mary Ann Weber

90th birthday for Mary Ann Weber

BLOOMINGTON — Mary Ann Weber of Bloomington will celebrate her 90th birthday with a family dinner at Luther Oaks in Bloomington. Cards may be …

65th for Don and Joann Koth

65th for Don and Joann Koth

LARGO, Florida — Don and Joann Koth of Largo, Florida will celebrate their 65th anniversary. The couple will have dinner at the Hilton on Clea…

New Names

Rylee Faith Rowett — 7-pound, 3.9-ounce daughter of Eric John and Faith Helen Rowett of Bloomington, born May 13, 2022. Siblings: Sydney Brovo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News