95th birthday for Rosemary King

BLOOMINGTON — Rosemary King of Bloomington will celebrate her 95th birthday with her family on Saturday, June 4. Cards may be sent to Carriage Crossing, 1402 Leslie Drive, Bloomington 61704.

Rosemary was born on June 4, 1937 in Bloomington. She married Allan King on September 28, 1946. He passed away on January 11, 1992.

After Rosemary married Allan, they moved onto the family farm where she lived for 73 years.

Rosemary is the mother of Bob (Vicki) King, Towanda; Mary (Morrie) Sweeney, Bloomington; Ann (Gene, deceased) Harvey, Bloomington; Dave (Julie) King, Bloomington; John (Domine) King, Normal; and Steve (Laurel) King, Phoenix, AZ. She also has 17 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.

Rosemary enjoys knitting, playing cards and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also a member of St. Patrick Church of Merna.