95th birthday for Helen Johanns

FARMER CITY — Helen Johanns of Farmer City will celebrate her 95th birthday with a family celebration.

Cards may be sent to Heritage Health, 620 E. 1st St., Gibson City, IL 60936.

Helen was born on Aug. 19, 1927 in Altamont, IL. She married Matt J. Johanns on May 8, 1949. He passed away on April 17, 2000.

Helen's siblings include Ruth Ann Stapp of Winnsboro, TX.

Helen is the mother of Ruth (David) Wantland, Yorkville, IL; Michael (Jean) Johanns, Farmer City; and Jeffrey (Marianne) Johanns, Austin, TX. She also has five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Helen was a homemaker. She enjoys playing Bridge, watching the Cubs and reading. She is also a member of Sacred Heart Church in Farmer City.