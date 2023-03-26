95th birthday for Harriet Zoeller

NORMAL — Harriet Zoeller of Normal will celebrate her 95th birthday with a card shower.

Cards may be sent to 1501 Mercy Creek Drive, Apartment 218, Normal.

Harriet was born on April 2, 1928 in Chicago. She married John Zoeller on Aug. 1, 1953. He passed away on Feb. 25, 2017.

Harriet is the mother of Keith (Cindy) Zoeller, Sterling; and Anita Zoeller, Danville. She has two grandchildren.

She was a teacher at Olympia Unit 6 in music and mathematics for 32 years. She enjoys music and appreciates cards and visits.

Harriet is also a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Bloomington and plays the piano and bridge.