95th birthday for Geneva Mitchell

BLOOMINGTON — Geneva M. Mitchell of Bloomington celebrated her 95th birthday.

Geneva was born on Feb. 2, 1928 in rural Cooksville, IL. She married Raymond E. Mitchell on May 7, 1946. He passed away on Oct. 15, 1980.

Siblings include Mrs. Betty Jenkins of Normal, IL.

Geneva is the mother of Linda Mitchell Moore, Bloomington; and Susan A. Adock, Hudson. She has three grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

She retired in 1996 after 14 years at St. Joseph Hospital Dietary.

Geneva enjoys jigsaw puzzles, find a words, TV watching, talking with friends and love ones on the telephone and doing her own housework.