NORMAL — Byron Benscoter of Normal will celebrate his 95th birthday.

Byron was born on Sept. 17, 1927 in Mason City, IL. He married Mary Ellen Schaub on June 19, 1949. She passed away on March 16, 2015.

Byron is the father of Dena, Normal; and Joe, Normal.

Byron is a farmer and worked at Illinois Soldiers and Sailors Children's School and retired from Brokaw Hospital.