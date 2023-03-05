NORMAL — Verna Jeannine Weber of Normal will celebrate her 94th birthday.

Cards may be sent to 1414B Tamarack Trail, Normal.

Verna was born on March 11, 1929 in Bloomington. She married William Joseph Weber on June 9, 1948.

Verna and William are the parents of Gary (Susan) Weber; David (Barb) Weber; Sherry (Spencer) Wiley; Nancy (Tom) Leake; Denny (Cheryl) Weber; Ann (Dave) Leake; and Theresa (Paul) Weber. They have 13 granchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

Verna is a retired farmer. She is enjoys growing plants, crocheting, cooking and painting. She is also a member of Epiphany Catholic Church.