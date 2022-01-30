 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
94th birthday for Marion 'Randy' Hutson

Marion "Randy" Hutson

NORMAL — Marion "Randy" Hutson of Normal will celebrate his 94th birthday with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 100 Cheltenham Drive, Normal. 

Marion was born on Jan. 25, 1928 in Lexington, IL. He married Phyllis Hutson on Oct. 14, 1953. Surviving siblings include his sister Zelia Kemp of Bloomington.

Marion and Phyllis are the parents of Cynthia (Greg) Bogush, Aurora; and Brian (Janie) Hutson, Corpus Christi, TX. They also have three grandchildren and one great-grandchild. 

Marion is a retired farmer. He enjoys farming and sports. He is also a member of First United Methodist Church in Lexington.

