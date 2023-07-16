93rd for George E. Pouliot

PONTIAC —George E. Pouliot of Pontiac will celebrate his 93rd birthday at St. Mary's Catholic Parish Hall in Pontiac from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 22.

George was born on July 23, 1930 in Loretoo, MN. He married Betty Jane Pouliot on June 12, 1954. She passed away on Feb. 14, 2016.

Siblings include Richard Pouliot, Plymouth, MN; Marian Neumann, Hamel, MN; Leo Pouliot, Hamburg, MN; Carol Mindrum, Anaheim, CA; and Fr Gene Pouliot, Maple Grove, MN.

George is the father of Bob Pouliot, Vista, CA; Mary Dulaney, Cisna Park; Tom Pouliot, Seattle, WA; Paul Pouliot, Pontiac; Karen Dusik, Merrillville, IN; Patrick Pouliot, Payson, UT; Beth Legner, Pontiac; and John Pouliot, deceased. He has 28 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren.

He is retired from machine maintenance. He was a treasurer at the Livingston County War museum Estes/Murphy Education Center and was a Parishioner at St. Mary's Catholic Church.