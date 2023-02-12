ATLANTA — William Seymour of Atlanta will celebrate his 90th birthday with an open house on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Atlanta Museum, 112 SW. Arch St., Atlanta.

William was born on Feb. 9, 1933 in Rankin, IL. He married Rosalie Seymour on Sept. 5, 1954. Siblings include David Seymour, of Oswego.

William is the father of Kevin (Lea Ann) Seymour, Gibson City; Lori (Ron) Peters, Fairbury; Marla (Denis) Unser, Lincoln' and Tammy (Darren) Holmes. He has 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

William is a retired band and music teacher from Atlanta, McLean and Waynesville.