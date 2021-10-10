 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

90th birthday for W. Keith Jensen

NORMAL — W. Keith Jensen of Normal will celebrate his 90th birthday. Cards may be sent to 302 Fieldcrest Ct., Normal. 

Keith was born on Oct. 9, 1931 in Weldon. He has two siblings: Velva June Martinie, Morton; and Marvin Jensen, Kenney. 

He married Betty Jensen on Oct. 3, 1954. They are the parents of Sharon Seng (Ken), Carlock; Kenneth, Marietta, GA; Phillip (Julie), Newton; Paul (Jennifer), Johns Creek, GA; and David, Cumming, GA. They also have 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. 

Keith was a business owner, retiring in 2002. He enjoys family, church, ballroom dancing, travel and handyman work. He is also a member of Eastview Christian Church in Bloomington and the Bloomington "Golden K" Kiwanis and charities. 

W. Keith Jensen

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

50th for Timothy, Marjorie Simmons

50th for Timothy, Marjorie Simmons

BLOOMINGTON — Marjorie and Timothy Simmons of Bloomington celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a two week trip to their winter home …

60th for Richard, Janet Zich

60th for Richard, Janet Zich

NORMAL — Richard and Janet Zich of Normal will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a family gathering at Thanksgiving. 

60th for Frank, Sharon Neal

60th for Frank, Sharon Neal

EUREKA — Frank and Sharon Neal of Eureka celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a family celebration during Labor Day weekend. Cards m…

Perry-Frey

Perry-Frey

BLOOMINGTON — Paige Perry and Logan Frey of Bloomington were married on Sept. 19, 2020 at the Crestwicke Country Club in Bloomington.

50th for Bill, Gail Wilson

50th for Bill, Gail Wilson

BLOOMINGTON — Bill and Gail Wilson of Bloomington will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family trip next year.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News