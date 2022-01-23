90th birthday for Robert L. Grampp

SHIRLEY — Robert Grampp will celebrate his 90th birthday with a family dinner and a card shower. Cards can be sent to 3608 Grampp Road, Shirley, IL 61772.

Bob was born on Jan. 20, 1932 to Henry and Clara on their family farm. After two years in the army he entered the building trade for many years as Robert Grampp Const. Building many fine homes in the McLean County area.

In 1957, Bob married Sharon Walker and they had their family Diana (John) Sigler, Carmel, Indiana; Douglas, on the farm in Shirley; and a deceased daughter Kristin. Three grandchildren Michael (Morgan) Sigler, Katie (Dan) Smolic and Steven (Emily) Sigler, all in Indiana; and a great-grandchild Alexander Smolic.

After retiring in 1998, Bob has been keeping busy with volunteering at Carle BroMenn for the last 23 years and serving as a trustee for Dale Township for 21 years. Keeping up with the flower and vegetable gardens occupies the rest of his time.