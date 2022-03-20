90th birthday for Ray Moss

CLINTON — Ray Moss of Clinton will celebrate his 90th birthday on March 23 with family and friends.

Ray was born on March 23, 1932 in Burgettstown, PA to Arthur Moss and Mary Conaway. Arthur died when Ray was just five-years-old, and soon after, his mother moved to Waynesville, IL, where they lived with family.

After attending grade school in Bloomington, the family moved to Clinton in 1947, where Ray attended Clinton High School and graduated in 1950. After military service, Ray graduated from the University of Illinois in 1956, then earned a law degree from John Marshall Law School in 1960. He joined the Herrick and Rudasill law firm in Clinton and was elected DeWitt County State's Attorney in 1960. He celebrated 50 years practicing law in 2010 and is currently of counsel in the Moss & Moss law firm.

Ray is an avid sportsman, a golfer and currently holds the longest continuous membership at the Clinton Country Club.

Ray married Virginia Adams in 1951. He later married Anna Marie Dial in 1979. She passed away in 2017. He has three sons, David, Tim and Tom and three grandchildren, Chris, Aleksandra and John. He also has one great-granddaughter, Thea.

Ray enjoys spending time with family and friends. Cards may be sent to Ray Moss, P.O. Box 655, Clinton, IL, 61727.