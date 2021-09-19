 Skip to main content
90th birthday for Patricia Spelios

Patricia Spelios

BLOOMINGTON — Patricia Spelios of Bloomington will celebrate her 90th birthday with a family dinner.

Patricia was born on Sept. 21, 1931 in Galesburg, IL. She married Andrew Spelios on Jan. 3, 1953. He passed on March 31, 2013. She has four children: of Tim (Caroline) Spelios, Queens, New York; Mike Spelios, Round Rock, Texas; Kathy (Mike) Luczynski, Aurora, IL; and Mary (Kevin) Rich, Smyrna, Georgia. She also has six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Patricia is a retired elementary school teacher from Unit 5. 

