90th birthday for Patricia Spelios

Patricia was born on Sept. 21, 1931 in Galesburg, IL. She married Andrew Spelios on Jan. 3, 1953. He passed on March 31, 2013. She has four children: of Tim (Caroline) Spelios, Queens, New York; Mike Spelios, Round Rock, Texas; Kathy (Mike) Luczynski, Aurora, IL; and Mary (Kevin) Rich, Smyrna, Georgia. She also has six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.